LA County surpasses 5K COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time, reports 4 new cases of MIS-C in kids

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County broke its record for the number of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, reporting more than 5,000 on Friday.

The county announced a total of 5,100 hospitalizations, along with 96 new deaths and 16,504 new cases of COVID-19. Four additional cases of the coronavirus-linked multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, known as MIS-C, were also reported.

Of the people currently hospitalized, 20% of them are in the ICU.

"Since Monday, L.A. County has reported more than 71,000 new COVID-19 cases; an acceleration of cases never seen before in our community," L.A. County Department of Public Health said. "As case numbers continue to surge, the total number of individuals who will become seriously ill or pass away will also increase."

Health officials say the current rate hospitalizations is accelerating at "alarming speed."

Meanwhile, the four new cases of MIS-C brings the total cases in L.A. County to 49. All 49 children diagnosed with the rare disease were hospitalized. Last week, the county confirmed one child died from MIS-C, the first such death in the county.

In late October, Los Angeles County health officials reported a total of 43 known cases locally.

