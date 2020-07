Coronavirus pandemic: LA County seeks to impose fines on business that do not comply with COVID guidelines

EMBED >More News Videos As the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department braces itself for upcoming budget cuts, leaders are considering the closure of the Men's Central Jail near downtown L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County businesses could soon face penalties for ignoring public safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.A motion on penalties is expected to be introduced at a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.Last week, county health officials said 33% of restaurants and 49% of bars were not adhering to physical distancing guidelines indoors. According to the Department of Public Health, workers at 44% of restaurants and 54% of bars were found not wearing facial coverings.Under the proposed motion, businesses that fail to comply could face fines and repeat offenders could have their business permits rescinded.