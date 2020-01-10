Community & Events

L.A. County Fair extends evening hours to beat the heat

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Fair announced Friday it will have longer nighttime hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays for its 2020 edition after record heat for the 2019 fair.

The fair will be open from 4 P.M to 10 P.M. Wednesdays and 4 P.M. to 11 P.M. Thursdays offering "A fair experience during the cooler hours of the day,'' said Renee Hernandez, Fairplex's director of communications.

The fair will run from noon to midnight on Fridays, 11 A.M. to midnight on Saturdays and 11 A.M. to 10 P.M. on Sundays.
Admission to the fair will remain the same for the fourth consecutive year and will include the opportunity for guests to purchase $10 tickets online for opening weekend, September 4-7.
