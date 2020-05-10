Labor unions in Los Angeles County help struggling families celebrate Mother's Day

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Local labor unions are helping struggling families celebrate Mother's Day this weekend.The Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, in partnership with Labor Community Services and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, hosted food distributions on Saturday in Westlake and Long Beach.People were able to walk up and get bags of food. The goal was to feed 3,200 families.The organization says it's important for people to be able to have a meal with their families on Sunday.