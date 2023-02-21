LA County first responders return from 2-week rescue and recovery effort in Turkey

A group of Los Angeles County first responders who answered the call for help after a devastating earthquake in Turkey are now back on U.S. soil.

The team returned to Southern California on Monday evening after a 14-day search and rescue deployment to the hardest hit areas of the region.

During that time, the group tried to find people trapped in the rubble following the 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked the country. Authorities estimate 47,000 people across Turkey and Syria are dead, and hundreds injured from the collapse.

Canine Search Specialist Jake Armendariz described some of the things he saw : "Buildings - eight stories to 10 stories tall - just completely pulverized."

"Just being part of this team and training all the time together is what helps us be prepared for something like this," he added.

The team of firefighters, paramedics, physicians and engineers were part of the USAID Search and Rescue Team fanned out across the earthquake region. They used cameras, listening devices and search canines like Clancy to find survivors.

It was the 11-year-old dog's third deployment.

"It was a lot of hard work and long days but the dogs and the team are up to it," said Armendariz. "They're eager to help their human and get out there and use their nose to find scents."

They're now back home as the Turkish government shifts its live rescue efforts to recovery.

Their return to the U.S. came after Turkey was hit with another earthquake. Monday's 6.4-magnitude quake left eight people dead and hundreds of others injured.