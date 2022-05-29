Up once again: Average price of gas in LA County now $6.15 a gallon as Memorial Day travel continues

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose to a record Sunday for the second consecutive day, increasing 2.6 cents to $6.152, one day after rising 2.8 cents.The average price is 5.4 cents more than one week ago, 35.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.933 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.The Orange County average price rose 3.3 cents to its second consecutive record, $6.134, one day after increasing 3.4 cents. It is 6.2 cents more than one week ago, 38.6 cents more than one month ago and $1.961 higher than one year ago.The Los Angeles County average price has increased $1.356 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated,'' said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. The Orange County average price has increased $1.357.Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.The national average price rose nine-tenths of a cent to a record $4.61. The national average has set records 17 of the past 20 days.