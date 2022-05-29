gas prices

Up once again: Average price of gas in LA County now $6.15 a gallon as Memorial Day travel continues

The national average has set records 17 of the past 20 days.
EMBED <>More Videos

Up once again: Average price of gas in LA County now $6.15 a gallon

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose to a record Sunday for the second consecutive day, increasing 2.6 cents to $6.152, one day after rising 2.8 cents.

The average price is 5.4 cents more than one week ago, 35.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.933 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County average price rose 3.3 cents to its second consecutive record, $6.134, one day after increasing 3.4 cents. It is 6.2 cents more than one week ago, 38.6 cents more than one month ago and $1.961 higher than one year ago.

The Los Angeles County average price has increased $1.356 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated,'' said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. The Orange County average price has increased $1.357.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose nine-tenths of a cent to a record $4.61. The national average has set records 17 of the past 20 days.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeles countyorange countyinflationtravelmoneyeconomygas pricesautomotivelos angelesgas stationu.s. & worlddriving
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
$6.13 a gallon: Price of gas in LA County surges to record high
More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices
Gas station charges nearly $8 a gallon ahead of holiday weekend
Gas prices in SoCal holding steady at record-breaking highs
TOP STORIES
Texas school shooter was in classroom for 77 minutes
Biden to travel to Uvalde on Sunday to pay respects
Riverside Military Wall of Honor unveiled ahead of Memorial Day
Coast Guard searching for swimmer gone missing off OC coast
SoCal teens arrested after carrying loaded guns near elementary school
San Bernardino K-9 dogs helping families of victims in Texas shooting
Some left startled after man with meat cleaver climbs tree in DTLA
Show More
Video shows car plowing into beauty store in AZ and hitting 2 shoppers
Vigil held in Hollywood honoring Texas school shooting victims
2 injured after gunfire erupts at North Hollywood swap meet
California Governor Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
More TOP STORIES News