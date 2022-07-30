Average LA County gas price drops to lowest amount since March 9

The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Saturday for the 46th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 1.8 cents to $5.658, its lowest amount since March 9.

The average price has dropped 80.4 cents over the past 46 days, including 2.3 cents Friday, following an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 14.8 cents less than one week ago and 66.9 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.293 more than one year ago. It has dropped 80.4 cents since rising to a record $6.462 June 14.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 46th consecutive day, dropping 2.3 cents to $5.558, its lowest amount since March 8.

It has decreased 86 cents over the past 46 days, including 2.3 cents Friday.

The Orange County average price is 14.8 cents less than one week ago and 68.4 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.222 more than one year ago. It has dropped 85.2 cents since rising to a record $6.41 June 12.

The national average price dropped for the 46th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.3 cents to $4.232. It has dropped 78.4 cents over the past 46 days, including 2.3 cents Friday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 15 cents less than one week ago and 62.5 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.064 more than one year ago. It has dropped 78.4 cents since rising to a record $5.016 June 14.

