LA County drivers see relief at the gas pump as prices drop for 53rd consecutive day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County residents are seeing some relief at the gas pump as drivers report seeing gas for almost 20 cents below the average price in the county.

On Saturday, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in L.A. County decreased for the 53rd consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping 4.1 cents to $5.509.

It's the lowest amount since March 7.

A gas station in Burbank is selling a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline for $5.33.

"They've been astronomically high for a little bit now, but I did notice that they've been coming down a little bit on my way to the airport," said driver Vanessa Giorgio. "More in the outlying areas than right here in Studio City and Sherman Oaks."

The average price has dropped 95.3 cents since rising to a record high of $6.462 on June 14, including 2.9 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It is 14.9 cents less than one week ago and 75.5 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.128 more than one year ago.

Many drivers say the cost is still too high, but say they'll take what they can get.

"It's a good thing because times are tough right now," said Kathleen Jonas. "I work at Ralph's supermarket and the customers, and myself because we have to pay for food as well, they just complain, and complain and complain."

The national average price also dropped for the 53rd consecutive day, decreasing 2.9 cents to $4.084.

It has dropped 93.2 cents since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 2.6 cents Friday.

The national average price is 14.8 cents less than one week ago and 69.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 89.5 cents more than one year ago.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report