Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA County mask mandate officially ends Friday as COVID metrics improve

The CDC officially moved the county out of its "high'' virus activity category and into the "low'' category.
EMBED <>More Videos

LA County's indoor mask mandate could be lifted Friday, Ferrer says

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Indoor mask-wearing will no longer be mandatory in Los Angeles County starting Friday thanks to revised data released by federal health officials Thursday showing a decreased impact of COVID-19 on the county's health care system.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially moved the county out of its "high'' virus activity category and into the "low'' category.

The CDC updates its county-level data every Thursday. It categories are based largely on the number of new virus-related hospital admissions and on the overall availability of hospital beds.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said earlier this week that once the CDC revised the county's classification, a new health officer order will be issued -- taking effect Friday -- that removes the county's long-standing mandate for people to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

That move will put the county in alignment with the state, which dropped its mask mandate on Tuesday.



Mask-wearing, however, will continue to be "strongly recommended,'' particularly in crowded settings or while interacting with people at higher risk of severe illness from the virus.

Masking will continue to be required in higher-risk settings, including health care facilities, transit centers, airports, aboard public transit, in correctional facilities and at homeless shelters and long-term care facilities. Indoor masks also continue to be required on K-12 school campuses, although the county and state will lift that requirement on March 12.

The policy, however, is expected to remain in place in the Los Angeles Unified School District until the end of the school year.

County health officials also noted that people attending indoor mega-events of 1,000 or more people -- such as sporting events -- will still be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test to be admitted.

Vaccine verification or a negative test will also still be required at health care facilities and congregate-care facilities.

The county has dropped its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to patronize indoor portions of bars, nightclubs and lounges.

While the mask mandate will likely be lifted, Ferrer warned Tuesday that the virus remains a threat. She said the county will be monitoring seven "alert signals'' that could portend increased virus activity.

Three of them are community-wide metrics -- variants of concern, COVID-19 emergency department visits and cumulative COVID case rates in high-poverty communities.

The other four "alert signals'' involve specific sectors, tracking outbreaks at skilled nursing facilities, at K-12 schools, at homeless shelters and at worksites.

If two or more of those signals rise to alert levels, the county will work to determine what is causing the increase and whether restrictions need to be reinstated.

The county reported 80 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, raising the overall death toll from the virus to 30,858. One of the deaths reported Wednesday was a person between ages 12 and 17.

The county also reported a total of 1,626 new COVID cases, raising the cumulative pandemic total to 2,799,169.

The rolling average daily rate of people testing for the virus was 1.2% as of Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

According to state figures, there were 907 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, down from 927 on Tuesday.

Of those patients, 157 were being treated in intensive care, down from 174 the previous day.

Note: The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countylos angeleshealthface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruslos angelescoronavirus pandemicpandemichealth carelos angeles board of supervisorscovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Biden administration outlines long-term COVID-19 plan
LA County's indoor mask mandate could be lifted Friday, Ferrer says
What to know as LA County relaxes its indoor mask mandate
What to know as LA County eases its indoor mask mandate
TOP STORIES
Newsom proposes to force some homeless people into treatment
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid
Deputies fatally shoot man after 'street takeover' in Bellflower
Beverly Hills doctor pleads guilty to joining Capitol riot
5.7 quake rattles southern Mexico, causing fright, no known harm
Average LA County gas price tops $5
Emotional vigil honors toddler, dad killed in Long Beach hit-and-run
Show More
Immunocompromised people express fears as mask mandates are lifted
Teen who tracked Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Russian oligarchs
Man shot to death, another injured in Encino home invasion robbery
'Fear in their eyes': TX investigators describe horror house
Cirque du Soleil's 'OVO' show flutters into Microsoft Theater March 16
More TOP STORIES News