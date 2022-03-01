LA County supervisors to again discuss indoor mask mandate as rules ease statewide and nationally

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11609360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Masks will no longer be required, but will be "strongly recommended" in California schools, according to updated guidance issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County health and elected leaders are expected to again discuss the future of the local indoor mask-wearing mandate Tuesday, as rules requiring face coverings ease back across the state and nationally.On Tuesday, California lifted its requirement that unvaccinated people wear masks in most indoor settings -- joining the vaccinated population that had its mandate lifted two weeks ago. But face coverings are still "strongly recommended'' indoors. Masks continue to be required for everyone at indoor settings including health care facilities, transit centers, airports, aboard public transit, in correctional facilities and at homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.But regardless of the state's easing of mask rules, Los Angeles County continues to impose an indoor mask-wearing mandate for everyone in most locations -- a rule that has come under increasing criticism from two members of the county Board of Supervisors.The county recently eased its requirement, allowing vaccinated people to remove their masks in indoor locations where all patrons are checked for either a COVID vaccination or a recent negative test.According to the county Department of Public Health, the agency "will review any additional state guidance changes and provide an update on additional modifications to L.A. County safety measures during (Tuesday's) Board of Supervisors meeting.''There has been a growing push by two county supervisors for an end to the county's mask-wearing mandate. Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn have both said the county should align its rules fully with the state to avoid confusion and frustration among residents.Barger on Monday hailed the state's announcement that it is easing masking rules, and again called for an end to the county requirement."During (Tuesday's) L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting, our county's public health director has committed to articulating a plan for how L.A. County will adjust its masking mandates and restrictions,'' Barger said in a statement. "I look forward to that discussion and will continue to call for clarity and consistency with state and federal guidelines."On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new standards that rely largely on COVID hospital numbers to govern whether masks should be worn. Those new standards -- while resulting in mask recommendations being lifted for much of the country, still classified Los Angeles and San Diego counties as having "high'' virus activity and urged that people continue to wear masks.Under the new CDC guidance, both Orange and Riverside counties are in the "medium'' category, so the federal guidance does not require mask wearing.