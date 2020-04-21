List of Los Angeles, Southern California food banks, pantries during coronavirus crisis

If you need help, help is here. Visit FeedingAmerica.org for information about food banks in your area.
Here's a look at some of the additional food banks across the ABC7 viewing area in Southern California. Scroll down to see a selection of food banks provided by the California Department of Social Services.
- Visit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank website for an interactive map of food banks in Los Angeles County.
- Click here for a searchable map of food pantries across the Inland Empire from Feeding America.
- Click here for a map of food pantries in Orange County.
- Click here for a map of food pantries in Ventura County.
Los Angeles County
Food Bank of Southern California
1444 San Francisco Avenue
Long Beach
562-435-3577
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
1734 East 41st Street
Los Angeles
323-234-3030
Orange County
Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County
8014 Marine Way
Irvine
949-653-2900
Community Action Partnership of Orange County
11870 Monarch Street
Garden Grove
714-897-6670
Riverside County
Second Harvest Food Bank
serving Riverside and San Bernardino Counties
2950-B Jefferson Street
Riverside
951-359-4757
San Bernardino County
Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County
696 S. Tippecanoe Avenue
San Bernardino
909-723-1500
Ventura County
Food Share Inc. of Ventura County
4156 North Southbank Road
Oxnard
805-983-7100
Kern County
Community Action Partnership of Kern
5005 Business Park N
Bakersfield
661-336-5236
Click here for more coronavirus coverage from ABC7.