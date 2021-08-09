Society

6-year-old boy reunites with LA County Sheriff's rescuers who saved him after near-fatal crash

When Easton grows up he wants to be a "helicopter rider" like the ones who rescued him.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A little boy got the chance to reunite with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's rescuers who saved him.

Six-year-old Easton Phillip was involved in a dirt bike accident that nearly killed him last month.

"To see my son lifeless a month ago and then be in this situation and flying to a children's hospital wondering what was wrong and what the damage was and if he was going to make it out of it, is really hard," said Easton's mom, Tara.

He was airlifted to a children's hospital by the sheriff's department and now, thanks to those deputies, is thriving.



"These guys are incredible. They're absolutely incredible at what they do," said Tara.

During the heartwarming reunion, the deputies gave Easton a hat and a special patch. Despite not remembering the deputies or helicopter, Easton's experience has impacted his future goals.

When asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, he replied, "a helicopter rider" like the ones who rescued him.

