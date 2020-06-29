Officials approve massive budget cut proposal affecting LA County Sheriff's Department

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6281627" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A special task force, comprised of local police and fire departments, the FBI and Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, announced its investigation into individuals who committed crimes during recent demonstrations.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a massive budget cut proposal affecting the sheriff's department.Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the proposed cuts defund the department by more than $150 million. That's on top of the $400 million the department has already been underfunded for the next fiscal year."Every single move is taking away vital law enforcement services that is going to hurt people. I guess on the bright side, if i'm going to be sarcastic, they spared the homicide bureau. So if you're dead, you're alright, but if you're not dead, well too bad," Villanueva said during a news conference.Monday's vote comes as Los Angeles County deals with a budget shortfall brought on by the cororonavirus crisis.