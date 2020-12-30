Stats show stark differences in crime in LA during pandemic

Crime statistics for this year in Los Angeles look different because of the pandemic.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the most noticeable dips were in the reporting of child abuse and domestic violence.Authorities say instances of abuse didn't go down, but the overall reporting of abuse for the year is down about 10%.Shifts were also seen in motor vehicle thefts, which increased 25%.Personal thefts decreased by 34% and robberies went down 17%.Meanwhile, homicides increased 36%.