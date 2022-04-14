car chase

Carjacking suspect hits dog during wild chase through South LA neighborhoods

AIR7HD video captured the man driving erratically and speeding through neighborhoods lined with parked cars.
EMBED <>More Videos

Deputies take down suspect, ending dangerous chase in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver authorities say is a carjacking suspect struck what appeared to be a dog during a wild pursuit Wednesday night that ended in South Los Angeles.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began chasing the suspect at around 9 p.m. He was driving what authorities say was a stolen pickup truck.

AIR7HD video captured the man driving erratically and speeding through neighborhoods lined with parked cars.

After an unsuccessful spike strip deployment by deputies, the driver continued and struck what appeared to be a dog near 70th Street and Naomi Avenue.

Shortly after, the suspect stopped near 69th Street in the Florence-Graham area and fled on foot.

He was tackled by deputies near a home where he was taken into custody shortly after.

The condition of the dog is unknown.

No further details were immediately made available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countysouth los angelescar chaselos angeles county sheriff's departmentsouthern californiaspeedingstolen carinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAR CHASE
Suspect shot by deputies in Hacienda Heights after chase
Suspect attempts to steal Hollywood tour van, police say
Suspect arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle
Man arrested after car chase, rooftop standoff
TOP STORIES
Victorville mall shop owner shot girl, 9, while firing at shoplifters
Lawsuits filed against Dodgers allege stadium security attacked fans
South LA gangs striking wealthy neighborhoods, police say
Sheriff: No deputies on Metro patrol if LASD isn't given full control
OC burn victim reunites with doctors, staff who saved his life
LA County firefighter killed in house fire died of heart attack
Joseph Gatt accused of sexually explicit communication with minor
Show More
Ukraine rescuers save puppy from ruins of building with bare hands
European company wants to implant microchips for contactless payments
Engineer sentenced for running train off tracks at LA port
'Ghost guns' in CA: New bill would stop sale of firearm parts, kits
Man who spotted NYC subway shooting suspect speaks out
More TOP STORIES News