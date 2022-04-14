Carjacking suspect hits dog during wild chase through South LA neighborhoods

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver authorities say is a carjacking suspect struck what appeared to be a dog during a wild pursuit Wednesday night that ended in South Los Angeles.Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began chasing the suspect at around 9 p.m. He was driving what authorities say was a stolen pickup truck.AIR7HD video captured the man driving erratically and speeding through neighborhoods lined with parked cars.After an unsuccessful spike strip deployment by deputies, the driver continued and struck what appeared to be a dog near 70th Street and Naomi Avenue.Shortly after, the suspect stopped near 69th Street in the Florence-Graham area and fled on foot.He was tackled by deputies near a home where he was taken into custody shortly after.The condition of the dog is unknown.No further details were immediately made available.