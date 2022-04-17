LA Dodgers Foundation unveils 2nd phase of Dreamfields complex in Compton

This morning, the @DodgersFdn and @ClaytonKersh22 unveiled phase two of Gonzales Park in Compton. It featured solar arrays, field upgrades and more. Afterwards, 100 Dodgers Dreamteam kids participated in a STEM Field Day as part of LADF’s Science of Baseball curriculum. pic.twitter.com/8zDKTjhyAL — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 16, 2022

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation unveiled the second phase of their Dreamfields complex in Compton Saturday at Gonzales Park.The park is home to the Jackie Robinson Stadium and the Kershaw's Challenge Training and Fitness Zone.The Dreamfields project revitalizes baseball and softball fields in underserved communities.Centennial High School and King Drew Magnet High School played a celebratory 75th-anniversary game at the stadium.Children at the event participated in a STEM field day, practicing the LADF's Science of Baseball curriculum that connects science and math to baseball concepts.Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers pitcher and founder of Kershaw's Challenge, came out to cheer on the kids. Family members of Robinson and the mayor of Compton were also in attendance.