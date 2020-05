EMBED >More News Videos Music business legends Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are lending a helping hand to Compton residents with a donation to fund vital needs in the city, including food and COVID-19 testing.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shoppers at a Smart & Final in Watts were met with an incredible surprise when they were informed the Los Angeles Dodgers would be picking up their grocery bills.The surprise came during the store's exclusive hour for vulnerable shoppers and the recipients were very thankful for the unexpected gift."I got five kids so this is a blessing. I really appreciate it, especially right now," said one shopper.Smart & Final also partnered with the team to surprise customers with gift cards to help get them through these challenging times.