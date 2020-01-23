Society

World War II veteran and big-time Justin Turner fan got big surprise from his favorite Dodger

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A World War II veteran and big-time Justin Turner fan got a big surprise from his favorite Dodger.

The Los Angeles Dodgers told Staff Sgt. Tarczy they wanted to interview him about his time in the military, but little did he know his favorite Dodger was there to meet him.

The surprise visit was all part of the L.A. Dodgers annual community service week.
