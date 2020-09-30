Dodgers confident going into NL wild-card series vs Brewers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Best record in the majors. More home runs than anyone. Best bullpen ERA and home record in the National League.The Los Angeles Dodgers have checked nearly every box on the way to their eighth straight postseason appearance.Now if they could just do something about that 32-year championship drought."It's World Series or bust every year," manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.With Mookie Betts in the fold, the Dodgers are poised for a new challenge in the postseason, starting with Game 1 on Wednesday in their best-of-three playoff series against the Milwaukee Brewers.The Dodgers rolled through the shortened 60-game season with a 43-17 mark (21-9 at home) and slugged 118 homers.Betts was as good as advertised in his first season in Los Angeles, hitting 16 homers at the top of the order. He led the team in stolen bases with 10."With Mookie at the top kind of setting that tone, it just has that trickle down effect," third baseman Justin Turner said. "Our entire order takes pride in grinding out at-bats and making guys work. We have a lot of guys that can hurt you with one swing."The eighth-seeded Brewers take on the Dodgers in the wild-card round, having advanced to their third straight postseason appearance for the first time in franchise history.Milwaukee reached the 2018 NL Championship Series, losing to the Dodgers in seven games. It's the only other time the teams have met in the postseason. They haven't faced each other since the 2019 season.The Dodgers lost back-to-back World Series appearances in 2017 and 2018; they were eliminated in five games by Washington in last year's NL Division Series.As good as the Dodgers have been, the Brewers never moved above .500 all season and finished with a losing mark of 29-31, getting into the postseason thanks to holding a tiebreaker over the San Francisco Giants."It kind of fell in our lap," Brewers infielder Jedd Gyorko said. "We really have nothing to lose and that makes us pretty dangerous."Roberts believes the Dodgers can overcome whatever the Brewers throw at them."You got to expect anything - the gamesmanship, getting the lineup late or throwing a pitcher for a hitter or going to the 'pen," he said. "We can sort of combat anything."The Dodgers will start right-hander Walker Buehler in Game 1. He has battled a blister that sent him to the injured list twice in the last month. He reached out to consult former teammate Rich Hill, who dealt with blisters several times as a Dodger pitcher.Milwaukee counters with left-hander Brent Suter, although the Brewers could go quickly to their bullpen to get to hard-throwing Devin Williams and Josh Hader. Suter's season high is 59 pitches in his first full year back following Tommy John surgery."I think the home-field advantage exists if you can start Walker Buehler and you can start Clayton Kershaw and you've got pitching on your side. That's the most important thing," said Historian Mark Langill.Terrance Gore is on the Dodgers' roster. The speedy outfielder played in two of the Dodgers' first six games this season and was designated for assignment on July 30. He was assigned outright to the team's alternate training site after clearing waivers.This will be Gore's fourth postseason appearance following time with the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 and 2015 World Series and with the Chicago Cubs in the 2018 NL wild card game. The majority of his games have been as a pinch runner.The Dodgers will carry 13 pitchers and 15 position players.Left off the Los Angeles roster were relievers Dylan Floro and Alex Wood, and second baseman Gavin Lux.Milwaukee left pitchers Brett Anderson and Devin Williams off its roster.Anderson left his last start early with a blister on his left index finger. His absence makes Milwaukee's starter in a potential Game 3 uncertain.Williams emerged as one of baseball's top relievers this season and is a candidate for Rookie of the Year.Williams, who last pitched last Friday, went 4-1 with a 0.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 27 innings. He gave up eight hits and one earned run all season while forming a dynamic duo with closer Josh Hander at the back end of Milwaukee's bullpen.Making the roster of 12 pitchers and 16 position players are designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach and outfielder Ben Gamel. Their status had been uncertain due to quadriceps injuries.