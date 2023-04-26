Can they close? Lakers fight to secure series win over the Grizzlies

Los Angeles is the Western Conference leader with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 10.3.

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the series over the Memphis Grizzlies in game five of the Western Conference first round. The Lakers beat the Grizzlies 117-111 in overtime in the last matchup. Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 23 points, and Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 36 points.

The Grizzlies are 30-22 in conference matchups. Memphis scores 116.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 27-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is the Western Conference leader with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 10.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Anthony Davis is averaging 19.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 4.8 blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 25.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 120.8 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Jake LaRavia: out (calf).

Lakers: None listed.