Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Karen Bass for mayor of LA

Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Rep. Karen Bass in the L.A. mayoral race, adding to a list of prominent elected officials to back the congresswoman over her opponent, developer Rick Caruso.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Rep. Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race Tuesday, adding to a list of prominent elected officials to back the congresswoman over her opponent, developer Rick Caruso.

In a statement, Sanders said Bass will "stand up to big money interests and put the priorities of working people first.''

"Karen will work to end homelessness, make housing more affordable, create good paying jobs, lower the crime rate and build a diverse coalition that brings people together to take on the challenges that the city faces,'' Sanders said.

The progressive Vermont senator finished first in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in Los Angeles County, receiving 39% of the vote.

Bass has also been endorsed by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and several congressional colleagues including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, Southland Reps. Tony Cardenas, Linda Sanchez, Jimmy Gomez, Lou Correa, Judy Chu, Ted Lieu, Mike Levin, Adam Schiff, Brad Sherman, Mark Takano, Raul Ruiz and Lucille Roybal-Allard and Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez. She also has broad labor support from local unions, along with the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

Caruso has been backed by former Mayor Richard Riordan, Los Angeles City Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Joe Buscaino; business groups including the Los Angeles County Business Federation, the Los Angeles Police Protective League and celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elon Musk Snoop Dogg, Wolfgang Puck, music mogul Clarence Avant and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

