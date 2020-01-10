Politics

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorses Joe Biden for president, a Biden aide confirms

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed Joe Biden for president, a Biden aide confirmed Thursday.

Garcetti will serve as a national campaign co-chair for Biden for President.

Garcetti met with several of the 2020 presidential candidates including Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg before endorsing Biden.

Garcetti has referred to Biden as "a dear friend, an amazing philanthropist, leader." His endorsement is added to a list of supporters from California including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

"We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and dangerous times. I know that from day one, he will heal our nation, repair our relationships abroad and get things done - and will be a true partner in solving the national homelessness crisis," Garcetti said.

Biden was scheduled to attend a high-dollar fundraiser in Irvine Thursday evening. The Democratic presidential nominee was in Long Beach to tour the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countyeric garcettipresidential racejoe biden2020 presidential electionvice president joe bidenthe mayor
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News