Drivers in 2 separate stolen trucks lead officers on chases over SoCal freeways at same time

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities were kept busy on Southern California freeways Monday afternoon as two different drivers in pickup trucks led high-speed chases at the same time in different parts of the region.A driver in a reported stolen pickup truck led authorities on a high-speed chase from Los Angeles into Orange County Monday afternoon.At times the driver hit speeds near 100 mph as multiple CHP units followed on the ground and a helicopter followed from the air.The chase started just after 2:30 p.m. on the eastbound 105 Freeway in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles County. The driver led Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase that was eventually taken over by the CHP.The chase headed into Orange County for a while and then into Downey and then Long Beach. Eventually the suspects stopped the truck and got out and tried to run away on foot through a golf course in Long Beach. Eventually a CHP officer on a motorcycle caught up to them and took them into custody without further incident.The other chase started just minutes later when LAPD officers tried to stop a driver in a stolen utility truck in the North Hollywood area. The driver took off, heading westbound on the 101 freeway into the west San Fernando Valley.CHP officers took over the chase as it continued. The suspect at one point exited and then started heading east on the 101 into the Hollywood area.Just after 4 p.m., the driver finally stopped at Sunset Boulevard and Stanley Avenue. He was seen surrendering as officers took him into custody.