COVID-19: LAPD officers hand out hundreds of face masks in Hollywood, educate public

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is stepping up efforts to educate people about the importance of wearing a face covering.Officers handed out masks in Hollywood on Sunday.Residents, tourists, and even people driving along Hollywood Boulevard all expressed their appreciation."We're going to promote healthy living, healthy lifestyle, notify people, advise them of the reasons why to wear a mask, explain why it's going to be helpful, to help prevent spread of the disease," said Officer Eric Hale.The officers handed out about 300 masks, reminding everyone to take all of the precautions recommended by the CDC.