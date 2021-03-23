LAPD officer shoots, wounds man outside police station in Pico Union

PICO UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer shot and wounded a man outside of the department's police station in the Pico Union neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.The shooting occurred near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 11th Street, according to LAPD.The person was wounded by gunfire on the front steps of the Olympic Community Police Station and transported to California Hospital Medical Center in unknown condition.LAPD did not immediately say what led up to the shooting.LAPD Chief Michel Moore said what appears to be a semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene, though officers have not yet been able to determine if it is a real gun or a replica.No officers were injured. Tuesday's shooting is the tenth time members of the LAPD have opened fire this year.