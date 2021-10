Most Los Angeles city pools back open, just in time for heat wave

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks reopened nearly 30 of its pools Monday, just in time for an anticipated heat wave.Pools will be open from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. weekends through Sunday.Pools will become available for swim lessons, aquatic sports and the junior lifeguard program Saturday. All participants must follow COVID-19 guidelines.Pools will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. or 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends from June 21-Aug. 14. From Aug. 15-Sept. 6, pools will be open 2-6 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends.You can find the list of the pools that are reopen here . The department expects to reopen more pools as summer progresses.Registration for swim lessons and activities can be made at swimla.org . Information about open pools is available at the department's website, laparks.org