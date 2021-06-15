Most Los Angeles city pools back open, just in time for heat wave

Pools will be open from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. weekends through Sunday.
Pools will become available for swim lessons, aquatic sports and the junior lifeguard program Saturday. All participants must follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Pools will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. or 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends from June 21-Aug. 14. From Aug. 15-Sept. 6, pools will be open 2-6 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
You can find the list of the pools that are reopen here. The department expects to reopen more pools as summer progresses.
Registration for swim lessons and activities can be made at swimla.org. Information about open pools is available at the department's website, laparks.org.