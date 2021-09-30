Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Rams vs. Cardinals!

Winners will receive a pair of tickets to SoFi stadium for an all-out "Rams House" fan experience when the LA Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
To obtain the "SECRET CODE," viewers should watch Eyewitness News on ABC7 between 5:00pm PT and 6:00pm PT on Thursday, September 30, 2021 and Friday, October 1, 2021.
Entries are valid from September 30, 2021 5:00pm PT until 6:30pm PT Friday, October 1, 2021.
Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.