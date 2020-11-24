Rams organization starts program to support Inglewood small businesses

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- COVID-19 has hit small business particularly hard this year. The Los Angeles Rams are working to help the community by supporting local shops.
Driving around Inglewood, one may see banners hanging up that say "Certified #RamsHouse." That's because this summer, the Rams organization launched a program called 'Certified Rams House' with the goal of helping out small businesses.
"We knew that we wanted to help you know, black owned businesses," said Rams Head of Client Services, Jerrett Burke, "We want to focus on Inglewood, obviously, where our stadium is located, and also, our season ticket members."
Burke said the program offers marketing and promotional assets to local small businesses. The Rams gave business owners things like banners and t-shirts, and posted the businesses on the Rams social media accounts in order to help drive people to those local businesses.
"It's to bring awareness to small businesses that may not have a platform to do it on their own," Burke said. "And then also to encourage people to actively participate."
Ceci Merrick of LAX Tacos in Inglewood said it has been a challenge during the pandemic, so any support helps.
"We have such a loyal customer base that they do come back," Merrick said. "So thank God that we have those resources to keep us afloat. And now the Rams here and introducing us to their base has been a godsend to us during this pandemic."
Trevor Graham, owner of Inglewood barbershop In the Cut, said it's been particularly hard for his industry.
"The culture of barbering has been kind of difficult with the opening and closing," Graham said. "But because the Rams have been a major support and an awesome support for us, so far, it's been an extreme blessing to be in partnership and doing business with the Rams."
"So unbelievable," said Jesus Miranda, owner of LAX Tacos. "It just gives a new life to the city of Inglewood."
On the Rams website, you can find a digital directory for black-owned businesses as well as a directory for Inglewood small businesses.
LAX Tacos is located at 543 W. Arbor Vitae St, Inglewood, CA 90301.
In the Cut barbershop is located at 220 E. Regent St, Inglewood, CA 90301.
