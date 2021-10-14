sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Rams vs Lions at SoFi Stadium!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets to see the LA Rams!
Winners will receive a pair of tickets to SoFi Stadium to see the LA Rams play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

To obtain the "SECRET CODE," viewers should watch Eyewitness News on ABC7 between 5pm PT and 6pm PT on Monday, October 18, 2021 thru Friday, October 22, 2021.

Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period from 5pm PT to 6:30pm PT you may enter the "SECRET CODE" in the link below.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

