Watch on ABC7: Rams facing Bengals days after fights erupt at joint practice

The Rams on Saturday face the Bengals - the team they beat in Super Bowl LVI - and emotions are already running high after fights erupted at the teams' joint practice.

CINCINNATI (KABC) -- The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, who played in the Super Bowl in February, are facing each other in the final preseason game Saturday in Cincinnati.

Earlier this week, the two teams ended their joint practice session early after a chippy day that ended with Rams star Aaron Donald repeatedly swinging a helmet at Bengals players before getting thrown to the ground.

Players threw fists and helmets during scuffles leading up to a final free-for-all with Donald getting thrown to the ground.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor downplayed the event, saying: "Emotions run high. We've been working together for two days now, and that's just some real competitive guys getting into it."

Any punishment for the brawl would have to be issued by the Rams and Bengals because the NFL doesn't impose discipline for conduct at practice, a league official told The Associated Press.

