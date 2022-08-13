Rams fans ready to watch team's first preseason game against the Chargers on ABC7

Watch the Los Angeles Rams start their preseason tonight on ABC7 as the defending champions play the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's game day at SoFi Stadium with the Rams taking on the Chargers in each team's first preseason game of the year.

Watch the Rams face the Chargers on ABC7 on Saturday. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

The last time the Rams took the field at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI, they walked away with the Lombardi Trophy.

It's not just the players that are excited, but so are Rams fans.

They celebrated last year's Super Bowl title and are hungry for another.

Although Saturday night is the Rams' first preseason game, there's a lot of hype surrounding the defending champs to run it back.

The Rams will actually be the visiting team against the Chargers.

After the Chargers, the Rams play the Houston Texans in Inglewood Friday, Aug. 19, and then hit the road for a Super Bowl rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 27.

ABC7 will broadcast all of the Rams' preseason games, beginning with Saturday's game against the Chargers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the pregame show "Game Time." Then at 7 p.m., the Rams are set to face the Chargers at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, with ABC7's Curt Sandoval reporting from the sidelines.

After the game, stay with ABC7 for the Rams postgame show with exclusive reaction and analysis. And it's all followed by Eyewitness News at 11pm.