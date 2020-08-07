LA Ram's wide receiver Robert Woods expecting breakout season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- There's nothing normal about the new "normal," but Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods is hoping to leave a lasting mark on the NFL this year."Yeah, it's definitely not normal. You're coming in and ordering your meals the night before," Woods said. "We're probably getting three temperature checks before we get any work processed."One of Woods' greatest strengths is the yards he gains after the catch. The foundation of that success is his commitment to conditioning -- a tall task during the COVID-19 pandemic with the team's Thousand Oaks facility closed."We were just bouncing around from high schools," Woods said. "We would get their approval, or see a gate open, so you hop on the track and get your work in. The next day, you may see someone watch you on the track and ask what you're doing out here."Woods is in the fourth year of a five-year deal. As a former USC and Sierra High School star, he'd love nothing more than to finish his career with the Rams."Coming out here, showing them I'm working on my game, picking up where I left off, looking built, looking yoked, still fast," Woods said.As the season fast approaches, the NFL announced Thursday a new voting fan initiative, which is something very near and dear to Woods' heart, and he hopes it catches on this fall."I saw one of the teams when they arrived for training camp, they had voter registration. I thought that was super cool," he said.But for Woods, an LA native, it's about getting the community and the young voters involved.The election is in November -- two months after the NFL season is expected to start, with Woods and the Rams eyeing a return to the Super Bowl.