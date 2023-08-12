WATCH LIVE

ABC7 has your chance to win LA Rams tickets for 2023-2024 NFL season

KABC logo
Saturday, August 12, 2023 12:42AM
KABC

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Only ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to see the Los Angeles Rams completely free at Sofi Stadium during the 2023-2024 NFL season.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, you will have the first of many chances to win tickets to attend the second preseason game when the Los Angeles Rams face the Oakland Raiders. The game will be played on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at Sofi Stadium.

Return to abc7.com/Rams this Tuesday to learn the details and official rules for this promotion. Best of luck!

ABC7 is the official local media sponsor of the Los Angeles Rams.

