Rams open training camp in Irvine with fan activities as they eye a return to the Super Bowl

IRVINE, Calif. -- The reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams officially opened training camp on Friday in Irvine, with the public invited to watch the drills and even meet a few players.

Players expressed optimism they could make another championship run this year, even while saying they know not to dwell on past accomplishments.

"We realize it's a different team, it's a different year," said quarterback Matthew Stafford. "Just because we did something last year doesn't mean anything's gonna happen this year. We have to go out there and earn it."

Fans were excited to meet current and former players.

Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, a fan favorite who retired last year after 16 seasons in the NFL, was among those signing autographs.

One fan who was collecting autographs on a ball he bought a long time ago said he likes Whitworth's declaration that the path to back-to-back-championships starts now.

"I don't see why not," said Vincent, a longtime Rans fan. "The only thing in the way is injury, and we'll be there. We get it. Back-to-back champions, L.A."

More information and a schedule of Rams training camp activities open to the public is available here.

ABC7 will provide live coverage of the Rams' three preseason games: Aug. 13 against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium; Aug. 19, hosting the Houston Texans; and facing the Bengals - their Super Bowl LVI opponents - in Cincinnati on Aug. 27.