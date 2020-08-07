'We're living in a time that's critical': Local woman picks up food to help feed vulnerable senior citizens

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Putting food on the table has become increasingly difficult for many families during the coronavirus pandemic. ABC7's Feed SoCal program and local food banks are stepping up support to our communities during this time of extraordinary need."I came to pick up the food, I don't necessarily need it, but I know people that do need it and they're seniors," said Sonya Black, a Los Angeles resident who stopped by a food distribution event supported by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank at the Hollywood Bowl."They're older, so they can't get out. They need food, but don't have anybody to bring it to them. So I'm to distribute the food to the people that I know that can use it," said Black.Hundreds of families stopped by the drive-thru distribution event to receive canned food, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables."We're living in a time that's critical," Black said. "I think that we should always support people that need things. It's not just a religious thing. It's a human people thing. It's just the right thing to do."ABC7's Feed SoCal is sponsored by the SoCal Honda Dealers."It's out job to be helpful and that includes helping feed our neighbors in need," said a Helpful Honda person at a recent food distribution event.