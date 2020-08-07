feed socal

'We're living in a time that's critical': Local woman picks up food to help feed vulnerable senior citizens

ABC7's Feed SoCal program partners with local food banks to help families in need. Hundreds stopped by the drive-thru Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distribution event held at the Hollywood Bowl.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Putting food on the table has become increasingly difficult for many families during the coronavirus pandemic. ABC7's Feed SoCal program and local food banks are stepping up support to our communities during this time of extraordinary need.

"I came to pick up the food, I don't necessarily need it, but I know people that do need it and they're seniors," said Sonya Black, a Los Angeles resident who stopped by a food distribution event supported by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank at the Hollywood Bowl.

"They're older, so they can't get out. They need food, but don't have anybody to bring it to them. So I'm to distribute the food to the people that I know that can use it," said Black.

Hundreds of families stopped by the drive-thru distribution event to receive canned food, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables.

"We're living in a time that's critical," Black said. "I think that we should always support people that need things. It's not just a religious thing. It's a human people thing. It's just the right thing to do."

ABC7's Feed SoCal is sponsored by the SoCal Honda Dealers.

"It's out job to be helpful and that includes helping feed our neighbors in need," said a Helpful Honda person at a recent food distribution event.

How you can help families in need, text: FEEDSC to 41444
https://abc7.com/feedsocal/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeles countylos angeleshollywoodfree foodcoronavirusfood bankcommunityfeed socalcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEED SOCAL
Feed SoCal: Help end hunger by donating today
Ventura food bank helps feed Oxnard family in need
LA Food Bank event helps take burden off West Hollywood resident
Food for SoCal families in crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities chase reckless driver across SoCal streets, freeways
Ex-Angels employee charged in death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
Man died trying to save drowning kids in California
Newsom to issue guidance on reopening CA colleges
East LA mural honors the life of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen
Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
Californians urged to exercise rights on Voting Rights Act anniversary
Show More
10,000 Californians dead of COVID-19, latest figures show
'Work-from-Las-Vegas': Hotels hope to lure remote workers
Arrest made in 1996 murder of Covina woman in nursing home
Rams' wide receiver Robert Woods ready for big year
Live COVID-19 updates from local health officials
More TOP STORIES News