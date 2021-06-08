Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA County ramping up mobile vaccination efforts ahead of state's June 15 reopening

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA County ramping up mobile vaccination efforts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County continues its push to get as many people vaccinated ahead of the state fully reopening next week.

The L.A. County Department of Health is reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are continuing to decline. With those numbers spiraling down, the county is moving ahead and preparing for the reopening of the county and state June 15.

Medical teams are fanning out countywide into communities to inoculate more residents.

"This week, there will be 237 mobile vaccination sites. This is the highest number of sites we've had in a one week period to date," said L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. "We're directing a lot of resources to our mobile vaccination sites out of a real sense of urgency to get as many residents vaccinated as we can before June 15th and beyond."

The county has administered nearly 10 million doses of vaccines thus far, and is hoping to meet President Joe Biden's vaccination goal by administering millions more by Independence Day. Biden wants at least 70% of Americans to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.

RELATED: California to remove all capacity limits, physical distancing requirements starting June 15
EMBED More News Videos

California announced the details of its full June 15 reopening plan Friday. The state is removing all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, regardless of the business or setting.



While most restrictions will go away on June 15, county health officials stressed that workplaces will still be subject to rules imposed by the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration. A Cal-OSHA board on Thursday approved recommendations that would continue to mandate masks for everyone at worksites, unless everyone in the room is vaccinated. If anyone in the room is not vaccinated, masks will be required for everyone, regardless of vaccine status.

The new rules, which still need final state approval, would allow businesses to do away with physical distancing and partitions/barriers, if employers make respirators such as N95 masks available to unvaccinated workers.

The workplace rules have drawn criticism for running counter to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has proclaimed that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most situations. If given final state approval, however, the Cal-OSHA rules will take precedence.

Davis said Cal/OSHA determined that fully vaccinated workers can go to work even after a close contact with a person who has COVID-19.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyvaccinescoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinereopening californiacoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
CDC COVID map shows areas of high transmission in SoCal
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
COVID rate falling in LA County, so will indoor mask mandate go away?
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Show More
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
More TOP STORIES News