LA County deputy caught on video beating suspect after chase

The department is now investigating the incident, which includes a use of force report.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- A deputy with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department was seen on video repeatedly punching a suspect after a pursuit early Monday morning.

The chase happened in Rancho Palos Verdes and ended just after midnight near Western Avenue and Capitol Drive.

Investigators said they initially used pepper balls and a Taser to subdue the suspect - who was wanted for reportedly driving a stolen car.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, the deputy is seen punching the suspect several times and tackling him to the ground.

The suspect was sent to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been placed into custody.

The sheriff's department tells ABC7 a report on the use of force will be conducted. The incident remains under investigation.

