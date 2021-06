LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time in decades, the Los Angeles area did not have the worst traffic in the U.S. during 2020, according to a newly released report.The change was mostly attributed to businesses being shut down and more people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the annual Texas A&M Urban Mobility Report, the New York-Newark area was the most congested.The Los Angeles area was ranked No. 2.Individually, drivers in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area spent about 46 hours in traffic last year, down from about 119 hours two years ago.