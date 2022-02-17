Education

LAUSD's outdoor masking mandate could be lifted as early as next week, superintendent says

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Outdoor masking rules for Los Angeles Unified School District students could soon change.

Although L.A. County's lifting of the outdoor mask-wearing requirement applies to schools, LAUSD is keeping the rule in place for the rest of the week. However, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says it won't be staying long and it could be dropped as early as next week.

Carvalho announced Tuesday night that while the district has followed the county's protocols closely, it "will keep the current guidelines in place for the remainder of the week and will announce changes to our outdoor masking guidance as early as next week."



The announcement has sparked criticism.

"What I've learned throughout my career is if you stand with reason and by reason, if you stand with science and by science, despite the pushback the outcome is one that we can always rally around," Carvalho said Wednesday at Maywood Center for Enriched Studies Magnet school.

But the new superintendent says the district will be meeting with its team of health advisors and says the outdoor mask mandate could be lifted as early as next week. He says it's too early to discuss lifting the indoor requirement.

Carvalho will be spending the week taking a tour of numerous LAUSD campuses and meeting with students and staff.

He says he will be releasing a 100-day action plan aimed at moving the district forward.

"I am concerned about the current levels of proficiency in reading and mathematics, particularly," he said. "We need to accelerate every one of our students toward their full academic potential."

Carvalho says he expects an announcement on the outdoor mask mandate to come in a matter of days.

City News Service contributed to this report.

