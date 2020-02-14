Christmas Day will be cloudy and cool in SoCal

It'll be a sunny and warm Christmas with just a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s.

It'll be a sunny and warm Christmas with just a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s.

It'll be a sunny and warm Christmas with just a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s.

It'll be a sunny and warm Christmas with just a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It'll be a sunny and warm Christmas with just a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see just a few clouds and temperatures will climb up to 70 on Monday. Temperatures will drop by a degree or two later in the week, with a chance of light rain by the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire on Christmas Day can expect similar conditions with a high of 70.

Beaches on Monday will see a high of 63 with 3-5 foot surf.

Mountains will be cool with a high of 52 and no new snow, dropping to 23 overnight.

Deserts can expect a high of 61, dropping to 31 at night.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER



Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.

Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts

Los Angeles / Orange County Weather Forecast

Valleys and Inland Empire

Beaches

Mountains

Deserts