Southern California will continue to see sunshine as cooler temperatures remain in the region.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures on tap in SoCal on Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see sunshine as cooler temperatures remain in the region.

Most parts will be in the 60s and 70s on Sunday, with warmer temperatures expected early next week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties Sunday will reach 69 degrees in the afternoon, but temperatures drop to 50 degrees at night. Some clouds will begin to move into the region on Thursday, bringing a slight chance of showers.

Similar conditions are expected for the valleys and the Inland Empire on Sunday, where the high temperature will be 71 degrees.

Beach communities Sunday will see morning clouds and afternoon sunshine, with temps in the mid-60s.

The mountains will be chilly but mostly sunny, reaching a high of 56 degrees during the daytime and dropping to 21 at night.

Deserts will see a high of 63 on Sunday, dropping to 33 at night.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.

Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts

Los Angeles / Orange County Weather Forecast

Valleys and Inland Empire

Beaches

Mountains

Deserts