Warm weekend expected in SoCal with full week of rain ahead

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend because five days of rain are coming soon.

Southern California will see temperatures in the 60s to the low 80s on Sunday, with light rain arriving Monday and hitting its heaviest concentration by Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 78 degrees on Sunday but the rain arrives Monday and could reach 1-2 inches on Thursday.

The valleys and the Inland Empire can expect similar conditions.

Beach communities should see a high of 72 with some breezes, dropping to the 60s next week with the rain.

It will be cool and sunny in the mountains, with a high of 62 on Sunday, dropping to 28 overnight. When the rain arrives, it will turn to snow at elevations over 8,000 feet.

Deserts will see a high of 66 during the day Sunday, dropping to 31 overnight.

7-Day Forecasts

Los Angeles / Orange County Weather Forecast

Valleys and Inland Empire

Beaches

Mountains

Deserts