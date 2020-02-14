Keep your umbrella handy on Wednesday, Southern California. There's going to be several days of light rain making its way into the region.

Light rain returns to SoCal Wednesday, but how long will it last?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Keep your umbrella handy on Wednesday, Southern California. There's going to be several days of light rain making its way into the region.

The scattered showers should start Wednesday and continue on-and-off until Friday, with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see that slight chance of showers sometime in the afternoon into the evening amid 64-degree temperatures. It'll be chilly at night with a low of 52.

Similar conditions are expected for the valleys and the Inland Empire with a high of 63 degrees.

It'll be a cold day for the beach communities on Wednesday (and Thursday) with temps in the low 60s. Expect to see some scattered showers as well.

The mountains will be chilly, reaching a high of only 44 degrees during the daytime Wednesday and dropping to 20 overnight. The midweek precipitation will lead to light snowfall at elevations over 6,500 feet.

Deserts will see a high of 59 on Wednesday, dropping to 31 at night, with a slight chance of showers.

