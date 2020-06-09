LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- June Gloom will have to wait a little longer to arrive as Southern California will see scorching temperatures Tuesday, raising the risk of fire danger.
Humidity levels in the Southland are expected to be between 3 to 10%, but no red flag warnings are in place, unlike on Monday where Santa Ana winds swept through the region.
The hot conditions Tuesday are prompting a heat advisory that will be in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in L.A., Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Long Beach and portions of Ventura County.
Orange County will also be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Although winds will be calmer on Tuesday, breezy conditions will remain. Temperatures will be in the high 90s and approach triple digits in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
The continuing fire danger comes after Southern California on Monday saw several brush fires, including the Sierra Fire in Corona, which grew to roughly 110 acres. In Castaic, a wind-driven fire near the 5 Freeway threatened nearby structures and scorched as much as 75 acres.
The National Weather Service said record highs were set Monday at LAX, Long Beach and Camarillo airports. More records could be broken Tuesday, the NWS said.
Extreme heat brings potential fire danger to SoCal Tuesday
No red flag warning is in place, but the high heat has firefighters on alert for the potential of brush fires erupting.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News