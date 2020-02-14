SoCal storm: Rain to linger Friday but expect dry holiday weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The slow-moving storm system that doused Southern California this week is making its final push through the region Friday, and it's taking the rain with it.

Rainy conditions are expected to continue for much of the day before things start to taper off in the evening.

The storm swept through Northern California earlier in the week as the center of the low-pressure system slowly moved south off the coast. The downpours from the second storm this week targeted Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, which received significant rain.

A flood watch will still be in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

SoCal storm timeline

Scattered conditions are expected through the afternoon before the rain tapers off. Showers will linger into Saturday morning. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? "A drying trend," according to the National Weather Service. Christmas Day will be dry and warmer with slightly above normal temperatures.

Friday forecast breakdown

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a good chance of rain through the afternoon with temperatures reaching a high of 66, dropping to 56 at night. By Saturday, some sunshine will return.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions. The high will reach 64, dropping to 51 at night.

In the beaches, rain chances will decrease during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Mountains will also see rain, with a high of 44 on tap. There could be about 1 to 3 inches of snow around 6,500 feet.

Deserts will see gusty winds with showers amid a high of 58 degrees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

