SoCal Strong

High school drama club performs live radio shows amid coronavirus pandemic

By
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- These talented teenagers at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga believe the show must go on.

After months inside and continued coronavirus cancellations, the high school's director of theater had a brilliant idea that would allow students to act and keep them physically distanced.

"I realized numerous years ago we did a night of radio plays. We did the original 'War of the Worlds' and 'Dracula' and it was a huge hit, people loved it," said the director of theater at Los Osos High School, Randy Shorts.

His students were thrilled.

"I was ecstatic. I have spent so much time following voice acting and voice performance," said one of the students.

The drama club meets on zoom, with dress rehearsals and performances outside.

The club uses sound effects, instruments and other aspects you'd see in the theater, but they're doing it all outside from individual booths.

"I love to be a part of it because it's so much fun and it's really different than a normal play," mentioned another member of the club.

The radio dramas are being played live every two weeks in comparison to past years where the students typically performed 3 to 4 shows per year.

"When you're watching it at 7 o'clock, you know this is happening right now and you're getting to see it in real time and there's something exciting about that," added Shorts.

Due to the outdoor environment, the shows can be a little unpredictable with weather and ambient noise factoring into the performances. But this isn't their first act and these students are rising to the challenge, rolling with the punches and making the most of a difficult situation.

"I think it's a great example to the rest of the school, everybody else -- let's stop saying it's too hard we can't do it. Let's start saying how can we do it differently, how can we do it better," said student Kelsey Shorts.

The Los Osos High School drama club's next radio play is next Friday, November 20th and can be watched on YouTube.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrancho cucamongasan bernardino countyeducationhigh schoolschoolcoronavirussocal strongtheatercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCAL STRONG
Teenager brings comfort to sick children with teddy bears and technology
Teaching young students coding to advance math skills
Art helps trauma survivors
House comes alive with lights for Halloween
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver in custody after high-speed pursuit through LA County
Potential new legal vulnerabilities could loom for Trump after loss
How a friend's dark secret shaped Kamala Harris' career choice
Another suspect arrested in murders of Mormon family in Mexico
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
PA postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
Show More
Lawyer: Britney Spears fears father, wants him out of career
Veterans Day deals include free Dunkin', Red Lobster
Retired Marine colonel with ALS honored for decades of service
Nonprofit makes helping veterans its year-round mission
Surveillance video released of LAPD officer allegedly stealing vehicle in OC
More TOP STORIES News