NC man goes to store to buy pork rinds, ends up winning $200,000 lottery ticket

With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.

PLEASANT GARDEN, North Carolina -- A North Carolina man stopped to buy some pork rinds after work and used the change to buy what became a $200,000 winning Powerball ticket."I just got off work and stopped to get some pork rinds," recalled Andrew Parrish. "I had $6 dollars left and thought, 'Well go ahead and give me two Powerball Power Plays."Parrish, a small business owner, bought his lucky ticket on March 18, but didn't discover his good fortune until a week later, when he went back to the same store."I had the girl check them for me," said Parrish. "She said, 'You've got to go to Raleigh!'"He shared the exciting news with his wife, and, "She couldn't believe it, she kept telling me quit messing with her," said Parrish. "By the time she got home, my son and I had realized how much we'd won and I told her over the phone before she got home and she just bawled. She cried all the way home."Parrish said he plans to use his prize money to pay off bills and his daughter's car, and maybe buy himself a new truck. After that he said he plans to, "stick the rest in the bank."