CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Someone is the lucky owner of a ticket worth more than $1.2 million sold in the Inland Empire.The ticket was sold at a Vons store on De Palma Road in Corona. It had five numbers, but was missing Friday night's Mega number.Seven other tickets sold across the country were also missing the Mega number.