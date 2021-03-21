Actor Lou Ferrigno stops by Redlands toy store in effort to help the struggling business

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- A little bit of Hollywood came to the Inland Empire over the weekend.Actor Lou Ferrigno, known for playing the Hulk, stopped by the IE Toy Store in Redlands, which sells toys and action figures.Ferrigno is part of a group of actors helping the store which, like many other businesses, have been struggling to survive during the pandemic."It's fun because I've never done an appearance here in Redlands and I'm excited to meet all the different fans," he told Eyewitness News.