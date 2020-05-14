Louisiana man arrested after doorbell cam captures dog being choked

Slidell police say Shane Michael Mitchell stole Rubyjean and choked her after arguing with the woman on Sunday.
SLIDELL, Louisiana -- A Louisiana man was recorded on a doorbell camera choking his estranged girlfriend's dog, police said.

Shane Michael Mitchell stole the dog, Rubyjean, and choked her on Sunday after arguing with his estranged girlfriend, Slidell police said in a news release. They sent undercover investigators to surveil and arrest him after reviewing the video.

"I was sick to my stomach watching that video," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said Tuesday. How someone can "hurt a defenseless animal is beyond me."



Investigators found Mitchell in a Slidell apartment building after he refused to cooperate with authorities, and recovered the dog, which was returned to its owner, police said. Mitchell, 30, was booked into jail on animal cruelty charges. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

"I had the opportunity to meet Rubyjean this afternoon, and she was as sweet and well-mannered as could be," Fandal said Tuesday. "We are glad this had a happy ending for both the dog and her owner."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianaanimal crueltydogsarrestanimals in perilanimal abusecaught on tapepetscaught on videodogu.s. & worldanimalscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal will see three flyovers to honor front line workers today
Face masks now required of all Angelenos when outside, Garcetti says
Officer recalls moment man surrenders baby after LA chase
Santa Monica facing sweeping cuts in city services
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
CVS to open 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites by end of May
Show More
Las Vegas police release video of Mother's Day shootout with suspect
Video: Brawl breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
COVID crisis: Child-care program expanded for LA personnel
Virtual town hall focuses on helping unemployed
More TOP STORIES News